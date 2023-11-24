New Lancia Ypsilon, Delta, and Gamma: here’s what they’ll have in common

The new Lancia Ypsilon, Delta, and Gamma are the three cars that will have the task in the coming years of bringing the Italian automotive company back to Europe, making it a protagonist in the premium segment of the market. These will be three very different cars. The first to arrive will be the new Ypsilon, which will be a compact B-segment sedan, 4 meters long, debuting in the first quarter of 2024 and produced in Spain on the CMP platform. This car will be available in both electric and hybrid versions and will also have a top-of-the-line HF version that we will see in 2025.

Here’s what the three future Lancia cars will have in common

The second to arrive will be the new Lancia Gamma, which will be the brand’s future flagship. The vehicle will be electric-only and produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, on the STLA Medium platform. The car will have a range of up to 700 km, a length of about 4.7 meters, and fastback lines. The last to arrive in 2028 will be the new Delta. We know that this car will have a design faithful to its famous predecessor, be electric-only, 4.4 meters long, and also born on the STLA Medium platform. The production location has not been officially confirmed yet.

It is not excluded that the car could be produced in Italy. Much will depend on the agreements to be reached in the coming days between Stellantis and the Italian government regarding car production, with the goal of producing 1 million units per year. Therefore, the new Lancia Ypsilon, Gamma, and Delta are three very different cars that should ensure that the automotive company regains a 50 percent share of the premium market in Europe.

What we want to focus on today regarding these cars are the common aspects of all three models. Naturally, all three of these cars will share many design elements. These will be inherited from the Pu+RA HPE concept car, in addition to Italian elegance and style.

Lancia’s three cars will have a style designed to appeal to a very broad audience. These cars will also have in common the use of premium interiors that will recall the typical style of Italian living rooms with refined and high-quality materials. Finally, the onboard technology will be comprehensive but, above all, easy to use and accessible to everyone. With these features, the Italian automotive company believes it has the right cards to establish its three new cars in the premium segment of the European auto market.