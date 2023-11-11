Lancia Ypsilon HF will arrive in 2025 and will have 240 horsepower

Lancia announced plans to launch the new Lancia Ypsilon HF in 2025, presenting the sporty version of its compact car with a powerful 240-horsepower engine. This marks a highly anticipated comeback for fans of the brand, who fondly remember the iconic Lancia HF rally cars of the 1970s and 1980s.

Lancia Ypsilon HF to feature 240 horsepower, is scheduled to debut in 2025

The upcoming Lancia Ypsilon HF will build upon the next generation of the Ypsilon, set to make its debut early next year. Larger and sportier than the current model, the new Ypsilon will be available in both hybrid and electric versions. The HF variant is likely to be derived from the electric model, boasting a more aggressive design and a lower suspension.

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF will be equipped with a 240-horsepower electric motor, promising genuine sports performance. Anticipated to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 7 seconds and reach a top speed of over 200 km/h, it will feature a 51 kWh battery providing a range of approximately 400 km.

Production of the Lancia Ypsilon HF is set to take place at the Figueruelas plant in Spain, where other Ypsilon versions will also be manufactured. While the price of the HF version has not been announced yet, estimates suggest it will be around 30,000 euros. The new Ypsilon HF aims to blend sportiness and elegance, aligning with the style and tradition of Lancia.

Further details about this car are expected to emerge during the presentation of the new model’s generation, scheduled for the first quarter of next year. However, some information may surface by the end of 2023, providing a glimpse of a model that will be notably different from the current one in terms of design and philosophy.