Lancia Delta: a preview of the electric model expected in 2028

Lancia Delta is a name that evokes a history of success and passion, both on the roads and in rallies. The compact sedan from the Turin-based brand has marked an era with its four generations produced from 1979 to 2014. Now, after years of silence, the Delta is gearing up for a comeback, but in an entirely new form: as an electric car. Lancia‘s CEO, Luca Napolitano, confirmed the return of the new Lancia Delta in 2028 as part of a brand revitalization plan, which also includes the launch of the new Ypsilon in 2024 and the compact SUV Aurelia in 2026. These new models will also leverage synergies with other premium brands within Stellantis, namely DS and Alfa Romeo.

Here’s how the design of the new Lancia Delta 2028 could look

But what will the new electric Lancia Delta be like? For now, there are no official images, only renders that attempt to envision the possible appearance of the vehicle. One such render was created by designer Ascariss Design, who posted a video on YouTube showcasing his vision of the future Delta. The render envisions a vehicle built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, an architecture that will also be seen in other group cars, including the successor to the Jeep Compass, the new Opel Manta, and even the Lancia Gamma itself. It is a modular base that will allow great design freedom and offer a range that could reach and exceed 700 km.

The new electric Lancia Delta presents itself as a two-volume sedan, approximately 4.5 meters in length, with a square and muscular design. The front end incorporates distinctive elements from the historic Delta mixed with design elements seen in the recent Lancia Pu+RA HPE. The side profile displays a sculpted body with pronounced wheel arches and dynamic alloy wheels. The rear is characterized by a sloping rear window, a wide tailgate, and horizontal taillights reminiscent of those on the 2006 Lancia Delta HPE concept car.

The interior of the electric Delta is expected to be spacious and technological, featuring a digital dashboard, a touchscreen for the multimedia system, a multifunction steering wheel, and enveloping seats. The materials will be of high quality and attention to detail, with inserts in leather, fabric, wood, or metal. The car will also offer various comforts and safety systems, including automatic climate control, parking sensors, a rear camera, adaptive cruise control, emergency automatic braking, road sign recognition, and lane-keeping assistance.

The new Lancia Delta will be exclusively electric but will have a range of engines with different versions. Among them, there are rumors of the presence of an HF version. The total power could reach 400 horsepower for this sporty version, potentially recalling the glory of the Delta Integrale. The electric Delta will be the flagship of the new Lancia, aiming to capture a market share in the premium segment with an innovative and distinctive offering.