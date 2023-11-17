New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s how its front end could look

The new Lancia Ypsilon is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, the year in which the brand will officially restart. The new generation of the small sedan will be produced in Spain and will be based on the Stellantis group’s CMP electric platform, the same platform used in Peugeot 208 and 2008, Opel Corsa and Mokka, DS 3 Crossback, and 4 Crossback.

Here’s what the front of the new Lancia Ypsilon could look like

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be available in both electric and hybrid versions, featuring a range of engines that may include the 1.2 PureTech petrol engine with 75 or 100 HP, the 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine with 100 or 130 HP, and the electric motor with 156 HP and 260 Nm of torque. The battery is expected to have a capacity of 54 kWh, providing an estimated range of about 400 km.

Regarding the design, the new Lancia Ypsilon will undergo a significant revolution compared to the current model. It will increase in size, reaching a length of 4 meters, and the design will be tailored to appeal to a broader audience. Furthermore, the debut of this car will mark Lancia‘s return to Europe after many years, a return expected to materialize around the middle of the next year.

Speaking of the new Lancia Ypsilon, today we show you a render published on an online forum and created by digital artist Cristiano Cambi, depicting what could be the final design of the front of the vehicle. It showcases a dynamic and aggressive look, incorporating design elements seen in the recent Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car, which is considered a kind of manifesto for the future car designs of the Piedmontese automaker.

The new Lancia Ypsilon is set to be unveiled in 2024, likely in the first quarter, but not at the Geneva Motor Show as previously thought. Stellantis recently announced that its brands will not be present at that event. Therefore, a launch during a specially organized event seems probable, with the first official images possibly leaking by the end of 2023. This model is crucial for the revival of the Lancia brand, aiming to become a reference in the premium segment with a range of electrified models and a strong Italian character.