New Jeep Renegade 2027: design, powertrains, pricing and dimensions still unclear

The new Jeep Renegade will most likely be one of the most discussed vehicles among those that Stellantis will launch in the coming years. Many questions still remain about this future SUV: from design to engine range, pricing, and dimensions. At the moment, there isn’t even certainty about the debut year. Some rumors indicate 2027 as a possible launch window, while others suggest that the model might only be unveiled toward the end of the decade.

New Jeep Renegade: its dimensions are growing and its design is changing

Regarding dimensions, it seems almost certain that the new Renegade will be longer than the current version, which measures 4.24 meters. The goal is to further differentiate it from the Jeep Avenger and bring it closer to the new Compass, thus filling a gap in the American brand’s lineup. Rumors suggest it could exceed 4.3 meters, which will also lead to an evolution in design: less boxy and more in line with the style of recent Jeep productions.

The look of the new Renegade should incorporate several stylistic elements already seen on recent models such as the Jeep Avenger and the Jeep Wagoneer S. A concrete preview of the stylistic direction might come soon, with the presentation of the new Compass, from which the Renegade will inherit numerous traits to strengthen the brand’s family feeling.

Initially, it was thought that the future Renegade would be offered exclusively with electric powertrains, in line with the strategy adopted by Stellantis for late-decade launches. However, Carlos Tavares’ recent resignation and the slower-than-expected growth of the electric market are changing the situation. It is therefore increasingly likely that the new Renegade will not be an exclusively zero-emissions model but will also offer variants with internal combustion engines.

According to rumors, at least one version with an internal combustion engine is confirmed, and the presence of more options is not ruled out, including hybrid models or even exclusively thermal powertrains in certain markets. On this front, however, more detailed information is expected during the next year.

Regarding prices, two strategies are currently being evaluated. The first hypothesis is to position the new Renegade as the entry-level model in the Jeep range, using Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, already seen on the Fiat Grande Panda and also intended for the future Giga Panda. In this case, the price would be particularly competitive, both for thermal and 100% electric versions.

However, the currently more credible option is the use of the STLA Small platform. In this scenario, the new Renegade would have a higher price list, aligning with the prices of the Jeep Avenger and the future Compass, and positioning itself as a model consistent with the rest of the Jeep range.

For a clearer picture of this anticipated SUV, we will have to wait until the end of the year or, at the latest, the first half of next year. During that period, Jeep is likely to reveal new details, helping to dispel many of the doubts that currently surround the new generation of the Renegade.