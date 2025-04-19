Carlos Tavares: here’s what happened to the former CEO of Stellantis

Carlos Tavares left Stellantis in early December 2024. The new CEO has not yet been appointed but, meanwhile, on April 15, the Group’s shareholders approved Tavares‘ compensation package for a total of $39.9 million between compensation and severance pay. This approval has sparked considerable controversy, especially from investors. However, now that Tavares has truly ended his relationship with Stellantis, what will he be doing?

Here’s what former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is doing today

As Bloomberg reports, Carlos Tavares intends to turn his attention to entrepreneurial initiatives in his native country, Portugal. “After 50 years abroad, my intention is to dedicate my energies to my activities in Portugal, using what I have learned during this intense professional life.”

Apparently, it is confirmed that he will no longer be involved with cars but will turn his attention to the airline industry. Tavares has in fact declared to Portuguese television that he wants to participate in the privatization of the state airline TAP Air Portugal. Additionally, he is also part of a consortium that is bidding for a stake in the Portuguese regional airline SATA Azores Airlines.

Lately, the manager has also dedicated himself to another activity, more of a passion in reality. In fact, he has also worked on one of his farms in central Portugal and at a vineyard in the northern Douro region, where he is producing wine, Port.

Meanwhile, Stellantis continues the search for a new CEO with Chairman John Elkann clearly stating that he aims to announce Carlos Tavares’ successor by the end of the first half of the year. At the moment there are reportedly 5 candidates: 2 internal and 3 external. Among the internal candidates, Maxime Picat and Antonio Filosa are mentioned. Among the external candidates, the name of Wayne Griffiths, former CEO of Seat, has been mentioned.