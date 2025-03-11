Jeep designers unveil the creative vision of the Avenger 4xe

A new four-part video series takes enthusiasts behind the scenes of the creation of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, the model that is redefining the B-SUV segment. These episodes show how personal inspiration, technical innovation, and the designers’ passion have brought to life a vehicle that combines Jeep’s off-road soul with cutting-edge electrified solutions.

Jeep Avenger 4xe: here’s how the American automaker’s B-SUV was born

The project stems from the experience of an extremely diverse European design team. Ricardo from Mexico and Lorenzo from France, despite coming from different cultures, share the goal of creating vehicles that combine aesthetic appeal and everyday practicality. This philosophy is also shared by Dain from Korea and Sacha from Ireland, who brought their passion for adventure and nature, thinking of accessible solutions for families seeking exploration.

The contribution of Mitch and Federico, Italian and Swiss respectively, completes the mosaic of international perspectives. Together with Daniele Calonaci, Head of Jeep Design Europe, and the rest of the team, they transformed their personal experiences into concrete features of the vehicle.

The Avenger 4xe is not limited to aesthetics: every element has been designed to respond to real needs. The vehicle integrates a rear tow hook for greater versatility and roof rails that expand cargo capacity. The interiors are made with robust, washable, and waterproof materials, designed not only for aesthetics but to withstand the elements while maintaining comfort and style.

To tackle every type of terrain, the Avenger 4xe is equipped with a Selec-Terrain system that optimizes traction in different conditions. The bumpers are designed to resist scratches during off-road adventures, while a matte sticker on the hood reduces sun reflections, improving visibility. The approach angles have been technically optimized to overcome obstacles and tackle difficult paths with confidence.

As Daniele Calonaci explains: “Designing the Avenger 4xe meant creating a practical, versatile vehicle ready for anything. Every detail has a precise function and reflects our passion for adventure, respect for Jeep heritage, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of electrified mobility.”

At the heart of the Avenger 4xe, we find an innovative 48V hybrid system based on a 136 HP 1.2 turbo engine, supported by two 21 kW electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles. This intelligent all-wheel-drive configuration, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allows for fully electric driving at low speeds, combining efficiency and performance.

The dynamic characteristics are impressive for a B-SUV: maximum speed of 194 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds, ensuring an engaging driving experience both on urban roads and on the most challenging trails. This powertrain represents a bold step forward in Jeep’s electrification journey while preserving the brand’s legendary off-road DNA.