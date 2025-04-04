Jeep Wagoneer S Limited 4xe finally arrives at dealerships

The new 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited 4xe, unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show last February, is now officially available in the U.S. dealership network, enriching the Wagoneer S lineup. This trim positions itself alongside the Launch Edition as a more accessible option to enter the brand’s premium electric SUV world.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited 4xe: the new premium electric SUV arrives at U.S. dealerships

Aesthetically, the Wagoneer S Limited expresses a balance between modern refinement and the unmistakable Jeep DNA, distinguished by its black roof and mirror caps, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and elegant exterior details. The large panoramic dual-glass sunroof emphasizes the sense of space and freedom onboard.

This version enriches the color palette with the introduction of the popular Hydro Blue exterior color and the new Arctic Grey interior tone. The cabin features a total display surface of 45 inches, a segment reference, creating a sophisticated and technologically advanced atmosphere. An exclusive feature is the dedicated front passenger display, which allows management of navigation, entertainment, and other functionalities without interfering with the driver’s concentration.

Optionally available is a 920-watt McIntosh MX920 system with 19 speakers, included in the $4,000 Comfort Package. Safety hasn’t been overlooked, with over 170 standard features, including a driver fatigue monitoring system to prevent accidents due to drowsiness.

While fully electric, the Wagoneer S Limited 4xe maintains the brand’s off-road capabilities thanks to the Selec-Terrain system, which offers five driving modes suited to different conditions: Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand, and Eco. This version is equipped with the same propulsion system as the Launch Edition, but with reduced power at 500 horsepower instead of 600.

Those desiring performance can opt for the $2,500 Power Upgrade Group, although the combined purchase of this package and the Comfort Package exceeds the price of the Launch Edition, making the latter more cost-effective. The upgrade will also be available via over-the-air update in the coming months.

The 400-volt, 100 kWh battery supports DC fast charging, allowing it to go from 20% to 80% in just 23 minutes. With an estimated range of over 300 mile range (500 km), this electric SUV is ideal for long-distance travel. To facilitate the transition to electric, Jeep includes in the price a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or, alternatively, credits for charging at public stations through the Free2move Charge program.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited 4xe can also be ordered online at a base price of $66,995, positioning itself as an attractive proposition in the growing premium electric SUV market.