Fiat Grande Panda: CEO says it will overtake Strada as brand’s bestseller

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, has high expectations for the new Grande Panda, unveiled on July 11th and recently available for order in Italy as well. The model has already gathered over 15,000 orders for the electric version alone in the few countries where it was launched in October, indicating it could become one of the bestselling models of the entire Stellantis group.

Fiat Grande Panda will be the brand’s bestselling car worldwide, according to Olivier Francois

In a recent interview with Automotive News, Francois went further, predicting that the Grande Panda could become Fiat’s bestselling model worldwide, surpassing even the Strada pickup, which currently holds this record thanks to its success in South America, the only continent where it is sold.

The global distribution of the Grande Panda could make the difference compared to the Fiat Strada. Another strength will be the diverse range of engines, which will include both mild-hybrid and fully electric versions, a versatility absent in the pickup and crucial for success in the international market. Additionally, a 4×4 version and one with a traditional gasoline engine are planned for later release, the latter specifically designed for the South American market.

This strategy will allow meeting a wide range of needs: from consumption-conscious consumers who will prefer the mild-hybrid version, to those seeking completely zero-emission electric mobility, to those looking for an all-terrain model with the 4×4. The flexibility of the offering will also allow the Grande Panda to adapt to different environmental regulations across various markets, strengthening its competitiveness on a global scale. In the coming years, we will see if these ambitious expectations are confirmed by the model’s commercial success.