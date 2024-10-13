New Jeep Compass, a radical makeover awaits

The Jeep Compass, a well-known off-road car, is getting a complete makeover to try to master the roads. The design could be much more muscular than normal, with high technology at its disposal. Now, we can take a look at an exclusive new render that is further raising the anticipation to see the car. Curiosity to see the Jeep manufacturer’s powerful styling matched with modern electrics is growing fast.

The new and possible styling of the Compass

Just talking about the new Jeep Compass, a new render has been reported that was made entirely by designer and digital creator Kleber SIlva, who wanted to try to imagine what the future of the new car of the American brand could be. It is also worth mentioning that the new Jeep Compass will be produced solely on the STLA Medium platform and will come to the market, initially in Europe, in both hybrid and 100 percent electric versions.

The New Jeep Compass is sure to be the next big thing in the near future of the Jeep brand, belonging to Stellantis. Recently, just of this car was shown a teaser, which showed what will be the profile of the future generation of this vehicle. Car coming to the market during 2025, and which for the European market, will be produced in Italy, at the Stellantis plant in Melfi. Later, the car will also be marketed for America.

The main lines of this render of the new Jeep Compass 2025 recall quite strongly the teaser released by Stellantis recently. Obviously, all other information we will discuss will have to be taken as entirely variable, since no confirmation on this has come. Taking the caption of KDesign AG’s post on Silva’s Instagram page as a reference, this all-digital version of the new car was created using the official silhouette. To it, styling elements were added that were inspired in part by the Jeep Wagoneer S and the Jeep Avenger.

Jeep Compass at the center of the brand’s relaunch

At the moment, as anticipated, we have no confirmation from the manufacturer regarding its styling, so we just have to wait what the new Jeep Compass will really look like. The thing that at the moment seems to be rather certain, is that this model in the range, should remain for a long time to come one of the cars on which Jee bets the most, thus dressing a completely central role within the range of the American automaker. Jeep, in fact, wants with time to return to being one of the most popular brands globally, as also confirmed by the company’s CEO, namely Antonio Filosa.

Filosa himself, in recent hours has also been proclaimed head of the entire Stellantis group for the North American market. Now, then, we just have to wait and see what results this new car might generate. Based on this, we will see whether or not Jeep succeeds in its attempt to raise the bar for the brand. If this succeeds, there may also be a recovery from the recent sharp drop in sales, precisely one of the events that caused the profound transformation within the Stellantis group.