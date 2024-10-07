New Jeep Compass preview

The legendary American brand Jeep is preparing to be a major player in the compact SUV sector with the new generation of the Compass. A new model of the American car that retains the strong off-road character that has always distinguished it, but evolves in the electric sphere to keep up with the times

First images of the new Jeep Compass

Jeep, the quintessential off-road brand, has unveiled the first and also very intriguing images of the new generation of the Compass. This compact SUV, which has always been much loved by the public, is ready to receive a complete makeover, having as a major goal to confirm the vehicle’s worldwide success, as well as to be the protagonist of the brand’s electric future.

The new Jeep Compass will enjoy the strong versatility that the STLA Medium makes available to vehicles. Precisely because of this type of platform, the Jeep brand will be able to offer the market a very complete range of engines to meet the greatest number of consumer demands and needs. Classic internal combustion versions will be available, but at the same we will also find fully electric ones available, just to satisfy all kinds of customers. In addition, not to let any option be missed, there will also be hybrid versions, so the Compass will be a true benchmark in its segment.

The Jeep Compass will be produced in Melfi for the European market

Clearly, however, the Jeep Compass of the future has no intention of setting aside its roots, the reason it was born. The famous off-road capabilities will certainly be preserved to the fullest, and even improved through the use of sophisticated technologies. The design will also be designed to be able to cope with any kind of terrain. But as the world advances, the Compass will present a style much more suited to modern times, eye-catching to the max and unlikely to go unnoticed.

The European continent will be the first to host the new Jeep Compass, with production beginning in 2025 at the famous Melfi plant belonging to the Stellantis Group. Only later will production be extended to the North American market and other regions of the world. Therefore, as we can simply deduce, Jeep’s plans are to consolidate the role of its car globally.

Although initial production is planned for the European market only, it is expected that the marketing of this vehicle will generate valuable support for the difficult situation in which the brand finds itself in its homeland, namely the United States. Indeed, as we know, sales declines are of the most conspicuous ever, so the new Compass will have a particularly important task in North America. The new generation of the Jeep Compass is certainly a very important step for the American brand, as well as for the Melfi plant, which will receive even more prestige. A model that will surely create a new piece of history for the Jeep brand, thanks to its strong characteristics of versatility, technology and special design.