Incredible Brazilian offer for the 2025 Jeep Compass Sport -less than R$ 153 mil

With the arrival of the 2025 version, Jeep has raised its prestige level even higher. In fact, the brand has come up with a very special offer on the Sport version, which makes the car even more attractive in the eyes of consumers. And now even more so with a special offer for the Brazilian market. The new version is equipped with a very powerful turbocharged engine, a rich standard equipment and many interesting optional extras that give the possibility to customize the car according to one’s tastes and needs.

Compass as a reference in Brazil

The Jeep Compass is a benchmark in the Brazilian market, the car in fact stands out as the best-selling midsize SUV in the country, not only for the current year, but also during the course of the past seven years. The most technological model was actually produced in the country, at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Goiana (PE), is one of the few to offer 4×4 traction in the segment.

At this time to consolidate to the maximum the position of the Compass model, the American manufacturer offers the market a practically unbeatable offer. In this case, we see that the Sport version is offered starting at a price of R$ 152,999, all with increased performance and equipment above the norm. This particular offer is valid for direct sale to individuals throughout Brazil. Orders can be placed simply by going to any Jeep dealership in the country, and units available for immediate delivery are also included.

Equipment of the 2025 Compass Sport

The 2025 Compass Sport version comes equipped with the well-known T270 Turbo Flex engine, which holds a lot of power and torque, generating 185 hp of power and 270 Nm of torque. This, is combined with a six-speed automatic transmission. Also attached to the set is Jeep Traction Control+, which is a traction control system that takes action in situations where the vehicle has one of the wheels with low ground contact. In this case, the system applies braking torque to the slipping wheel and transfers, to the differential, the torque to another wheel in contact with the ground.

The model also features Dualzone air conditioning, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, all of which can be viewed on an 8.4-inch media center and a 7-inch instrument cluster. Also included in the car’s package are full LED signature headlights, LED taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and rain and twilight sensors.

But the surprises are not over, as this time Jeep has really decided to surprise everyone. To this competitive equipment list, it can also possible add different optional packages such as leather seats, electric sunroof, panoramic Command View, and the High Tech package-which includes the 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.1-inch multimedia center.

In addition, there are also numerous active safety options such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and fatigue detection-all features that give great safety to the driver and passengers. Lastly, the Compass 2025 lineup continues to make available a 5-year factory warranty and 24-hour nationwide service, so, there really seems to be nothing lacking.