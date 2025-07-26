New Jeep Cherokee SRT: here’s how the high-performance version could look

Stellantis and FCA US are raising the bar with the next-generation Jeep Cherokee, expected in the second half of 2025. The new model will be built on the STLA Large platform and offer hybrid powertrains, including the 2.0-liter turbo Hurricane four-cylinder. But the challenge promises to be intense, especially against rivals like the upcoming 2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport, which should hit the market with a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 421 horsepower.

New Jeep Cherokee SRT render imagines high-performance SUV to battle Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

Meanwhile, the first visual concepts of a potential Jeep Cherokee SRT are starting to circulate online. YouTube channel AutoYa has imagined a high-performance version featuring more aggressive design, refined interiors in various color combinations, and mechanical specifications capable of taking on Japanese competition. According to their vision, to be truly competitive, the Cherokee SRT should adopt at least a 350-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo or, ideally, a more substantial engine.

This is where a very concrete option comes into play: the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six from the new Dodge Charger Sixpack. With its 420 horsepower, this powerplant would represent a credible solution aligned with the RAV4 GR Sport’s performance, making the battle between sport SUVs even more compelling.

It’s worth remembering that Stellantis is going through a complex period in the North American market, with significant sales declines. For this reason, one of the announced strategies to relaunch the group involves reviving the SRT division under Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis’ leadership. The plan calls for introducing several high-performance models, and among these, we hope to see a new Jeep Cherokee SRT similar to the one proposed in the render.

In recent days, various SRT-branded digital concepts have been flooding the internet, showing the enthusiasm surrounding the sports brand’s return. Besides the Cherokee, renders have also appeared for the Chrysler Pacifica SRT, based on the only model currently in the lineup, and the aforementioned Dodge Charger Sixpack SRT, recently spotted (in its standard version) on Detroit streets, probably during promotional material filming ahead of its official debut.

With the new Cherokee ready to return to market, it remains to be seen whether the SRT variant will become reality. But between clues and speculation, anticipation for the return of a high-performance Jeep SUV is more alive than ever.