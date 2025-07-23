2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack seen blazing through Detroit streets

The new Dodge Charger Sixpack with combustion engine is coming and we have proof. A few days ago, the model was spotted on Detroit streets, specifically between Bagley Street and Cass Street, engaged in filming some stunts. This footage will likely be used for the model’s marketing campaign. Reddit user carrotnose258 captured the moment with a video showing the new gasoline-powered Charger Sixpack and the rumble of its engine. The video shows the two-door Redeye-colored Charger engaged in drifting through the police-closed intersection with a drone filming the scene.

New Dodge Charger Sixpack with combustion engine spotted filming in Detroit

Remember that, although Dodge hasn’t officially presented the gasoline variants yet, there will be two trims: GT and Outlaw. Both models will be powered by the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane I6 engine that in the top-spec version will deliver 550 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, the model will have standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed 8HP automatic transmission, with selectable rear-wheel drive mode to allow enthusiasts to have fun with the muscle car.

Last May, Stellantis filed trademarks for “Outlaw” and “Charger Outlaw” with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which should be the most powerful version of the muscle car.

With disappointing sales of the Charger Daytona, the electric version of the muscle car that sold just over 4,000 units in 2025, the new combustion-engine Charger will bring a breath of fresh air to the lineup and, without a doubt, increase Dodge’s sales numbers in the coming months. We can only wait for further news about the model, but this sighting is another signal indicating that the new combustion-powered Dodge Charger is about to arrive.