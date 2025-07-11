New Jeep Cherokee: everything we know so far in July 2025

After a period of absence from the market, the Jeep Cherokee is preparing to return with a new, thoroughly renewed generation. The debut is expected by the end of 2025, but only for the North American market. The historic name, in use since 1974 and discontinued in 2023, will be brought back with a more modern, larger SUV designed to meet new mobility needs. Stellantis confirmed a few weeks ago, also publishing a new image of the model, that the new Cherokee generation will arrive by the end of 2025, without being specific, probably because they’re awaiting the automotive group’s new industrial plan, which new CEO Antonio Filosa is working on.

The new Cherokee will be built on Stellantis‘ STLA Large platform, a modular base designed to accommodate gasoline, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. The first released images suggest a more squared and muscular design, inspired by classic Jeeps like the XJ, but with more generous proportions. The length should exceed 4.70 meters, positioning it between Compass and Grand Cherokee.

The model should debut with a plug-in hybrid engine, while there’s already talk of possible full-hybrid variants and, in the future, electric ones as well. The latter could inherit part of the technology from the new Wagoneer S, with batteries up to 100 kWh and power even exceeding 600 horsepower. In any case, the Cherokee will remain faithful to all-wheel drive, the heart of Jeep’s identity.

Regarding the interior, the Cherokee will officially enter the modern era, taking inspiration from the electric Wagoneer S, featuring a dashboard and central screen dedicated to the 12.3-inch infotainment system and a series of touch controls just below, as well as some on the steering wheel. There will also be two USB Type-C ports and a spacious storage compartment, with the central console housing two cup holders, a rotary gear selector, and a switch for driving modes.

Despite global interest, the new Cherokee won’t arrive in Europe. Jeep has clarified that this model is designed specifically for the American public, with production assigned to a Stellantis plant in North America. Initially, production was planned at the Toluca plant in Mexico, but this needs to be evaluated after the Trump administration’s tariff situation. If the new Cherokee were to be produced in the United States, the Detroit Assembly Complex (Mack or Jefferson) could be the ideal candidate.

With the Cherokee, Jeep intends to fill the gap between Compass and Grand Cherokee, offering a mid-size SUV suitable for both off-road and urban life, with updated technologies, latest-generation connectivity, and efficient powertrains. The starting price in the United States should be just over $30,000, positioning it right between the Compass ($27,495) and the Grand Cherokee ($37,035), making it competitive economically as well.