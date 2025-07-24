Dodge Charger SRT render imagines 797hp HEMI V8 widebody muscle car return

Dodge’s exclusive shift to electric for the Charger hasn’t pleased enthusiasts. The Charger Daytona sold only 4,299 units in 2025, with 2,352 in the second quarter alone. These are disappointing numbers, especially considering that the “old” Charger and Challenger, now out of production, still sold over 3,000 units combined in 2025: 1,630 Chargers and 1,501 Challengers respectively. This shows that demand for combustion engines remains much stronger than for electric. But don’t worry, because the new Charger Sixpack will hit the market in just a few months. For those who want more, someone has imagined the model with an SRT badge, whose return has been announced.

New Dodge Charger SRT: here’s how the muscle car return with HEMI V8 engine could look

The render created by VXDR Automotive on Instagram shows what the new Dodge Charger Sixpack SRT could look like. The render is based on the “old” Challenger, as evidenced by the livery. The Dodge Charger SixPack SRT in the render perfectly embodies the brand’s muscular heritage, updated with a modern and aggressive touch. The front end, dominated by LED strip lighting signature and a black grille with SRT badge, merges with a sculpted hood and functional air intakes.

The widebody design, with flared fenders and black thin-spoke wheels, accentuates the lowered stance and road presence, while matte black center stripes evoke the SRT Chargers of the past. The massive front splitter and red brake calipers complete the look of a true asphalt predator, ready to unleash all the fury of a hypothetical supercharged HEMI V8 under the hood.

Imagining this model equipped with an iconic 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, perhaps in the 797-horsepower Redeye configuration, the new Charger SixPack SRT would assume the status of the ultimate muscle car. The powertrain, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, would guarantee lightning acceleration and an unmistakable throaty sound. The chassis would be reinforced to handle extreme torque, supported by Bilstein adaptive suspension, limited-slip differential, and six-piston Brembo braking system.

Completing the setup would be semi-slick tires on 20-inch forged wheels, perfect for putting all that power to the pavement. The return of a Dodge Charger SRT would truly be great news for enthusiasts, who could once again get their hands on a machine born to dominate both street and track, staying true to the American legend from which it descends.