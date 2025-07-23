Chrysler Pacifica SRT render shows what a muscle car minivan could look like

The announcement of the SRT (Street and Racing Technology) division’s return has reignited enthusiasm among enthusiasts, fueling expectations for a new generation of high-performance models bearing the legendary sports badge. Adding fuel to speculation, Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell recently declared her desire to see an SRT version of the Chrysler Pacifica. A simple statement, but enough to unleash online creativity, where several unofficial renders have already appeared imagining what a possible Pacifica in sporty guise might look like. Among these is one from VXDR Automotive on Instagram.

Chrysler Pacifica SRT: purple muscle minivan render imagines 510hp Hurricane power

Chrysler is the most troubled brand within the Stellantis galaxy. Currently, the lineup includes only the Pacifica and Voyager, a more affordable version of the minivan. New models will arrive in the coming years, including a hybrid crossover. Feuell also mentioned the return of the Chrysler 300, though no other details are available at this time.

Combined sales of Pacifica and Voyager in 2025 totaled 57,756 units, down 18.5% year-over-year. During the same period, rivals grew: Toyota Sienna sold 52,762 units (+62.5%), Honda Odyssey 50,033 (+27.4%), and Kia Carnival 33,152 (+57%). In the second quarter, Chrysler minivans stopped at 23,028 units, marking a 39% decline from 37,768 in the same period of 2024. An SRT version of the Pacifica could reinvigorate a model previously designed primarily for large families.

This extreme version of the Chrysler Pacifica SRT imagined by VXDR Automotive sports the look of a true muscle car disguised as a minivan. The body is wrapped in spectacular metallic purple paint with strong visual impact, the same iconic shade made famous by the old Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The lowered stance, oversized black wheels, red brake calipers, and redesigned front end with aggressive splitter radically transform the minivan’s appearance, visually bringing it into bad-boy track car territory.

Under the hood of this hypothetical model, we envision the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, the so-called Hurricane. In its High Output version, this powerplant already delivers up to 510 horsepower and over 516 lb-ft of torque, figures that make it a worthy successor to the 6.4-liter HEMI V8.

Already adopted by models like the Wagoneer L and Grand Cherokee, the new Hurricane represents a “clean” solution only on paper: in reality, it has everything needed to embody the SRT spirit. Rich sound, brutal delivery, muscle car performance. Moreover, compared to the classic V8, it has more compact dimensions and better-balanced weight, which could facilitate integration on a platform like the Pacifica AWD’s.

Certainly, this would be a difficult project to realize, but we like to dream big. The result would be a unique vehicle in the American landscape: a 500-horsepower minivan ready to humble sports cars and crossovers at the traffic light. It may sound like science fiction, but if Stellantis really wants to relaunch Chrysler with something bold and unexpected, a Pacifica SRT powered by the Hurricane engine might just be the perfect plot twist.