New Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, and Alfa Romeo B-SUV: here are the months in 2024 they will debut

The Stellantis group is gearing up to introduce three major models in 2024: the new Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, and Alfa Romeo B-SUV. These vehicles are rapidly approaching their launch dates, with emerging details about when each will make its debut. Leading the pack is the new Lancia Ypsilon, scheduled to be unveiled in Milan in February 2024 with a special Edizione Limitata Cassina version.

The launch sequence starts with the new Lancia Ypsilon in February, followed by the Alfa Romeo B-SUV in April, and potentially the new Fiat Panda in July

In Italy, sales of the new Lancia Ypsilon are expected to commence by the end of the first quarter, while the rest of Europe may see its introduction around mid-next year. Following closely is the Alfa Romeo B-SUV. The brand’s CEO recently indicated an April start for sales next year, although this is not yet fully confirmed. April is anticipated as the month for this model’s market entry, contingent on all going as planned.

Lastly, the new Fiat Panda is set to be the third major launch. Its debut is slated for July 11, 2024, a significant date as Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary. Like previous Fiat models, such as the Topolino and 600 unveiled in 2023, we might see the Fiat Panda‘s official images released before the official launch date. Contrary to past trends, the production of the new Fiat Panda is likely to be outside Italy, with Morocco and Serbia expected to host its manufacturing on the Smart Car platform.