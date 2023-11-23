New Fiat Panda: does a new era begin for Fiat in 2024?

The new Fiat Panda 2024 will be the next generation of Fiat’s famous city car, undergoing a radical transformation compared to the current model, evolving into a compact crossover measuring 4 meters with angular shapes. Its design will draw inspiration from the Fiat Centoventi concept but will share the platform and engine range with the recent Citroen e-C3. This vehicle marks Fiat’s entry into the low-cost electric car market, with the electric version expected to be priced at 23,000 euros before incentives, followed by a more affordable version starting at 19,900 euros. Additionally, there will be a version with a combustion engine expected to cost less than 15,000 euros.

Will the new Fiat Panda lead Fiat to total dominance in 2024?

The new Fiat Panda 2024 aims to be a simple car without unnecessary embellishments, poised to captivate millions of customers in Italy and around the world. The car will be sold and manufactured on multiple continents, including Europe, North Africa, and Latin America. However, the name might change in Latin America, considering the lesser familiarity with the name Panda. The production location in Europe is still uncertain; initial speculation pointed to Eastern Europe, but Italy cannot be ruled out, given the government’s intent to bring production to the country beyond one million cars annually.

The new Fiat Panda 2024 could become a key model in the future lineup of Italy’s leading automotive company, a true trump card for the Turin-based brand aspiring to maintain a global market presence and increase its market share. This car seems poised to perform well worldwide, attracting new customers who, for various reasons, have been distant from the Italian Stellantis brand.

Its official unveiling is scheduled for July 11, 2024, coinciding with Fiat’s 125th anniversary. However, official images of the model will likely be revealed a few months before that date. This car will be Fiat’s contender against the Volkswagen ID.1, Renault Twingo, Dacia Spring, and the upcoming low-cost Tesla announced by Elon Musk in recent months.