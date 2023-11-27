New Lancia Ypsilon: a look at the first teaser image

Today marks the 117th anniversary of Lancia and has been unveiled the first image of the new Lancia Ypsilon. It boasts a 100% electric engine and is available in 1,906 numbered and certified units. The Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina represents Lancia’s first firm step in its brand revival journey, featuring a clear and ambitious electrification strategy. This strategy aligns swiftly with Stellantis’ ‘Dare Forward’ plan and gets support from Free2move Charge, part of a fully integrated 360° charging ecosystem.

The Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina will be unveiled next February in Milan

The image shared today captures a unique design detail and element. It strongly echoes the concept of ‘home feeling,’ always central to Lancia and now more relevant through the collaboration with Cassina. The model is scheduled to be introduced in February 2024, and in the coming weeks, the brand will reveal more details about the Lancia Ypsilon before the main event. Stay tuned for more updates.

“The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Today marks the renaissance of the Lancia brand with the first image of the new Lancia Ypsilon, the first of three cars in our Strategic Plan. We are celebrating this moment together with Cassina, a company that embodies Italian design excellence. We are introducing the new Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina, a 100% electric car in 1,906 numbered and certified units, to celebrate the brand’s 117-year foundation. Thanks to our collaboration with Cassina, this car becomes an exemplar of Italian design excellence,” said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand.

Luca Fuso, CEO of Cassina, stated, “We have a broad vision of design’s meaning and believe it’s important to explore new forms and languages to best represent today’s lifestyle. Collaborating with Lancia, a company sharing our values of innovation, research, and respect for Italian manufacturing tradition, allowed us to extend our expertise to the automotive sector with the Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassina.'”