Alfa Romeo: B-SUV, new Stelvio, E-SUV, and new Tonale: here’s what we know about

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo will expand its lineup with four SUVs. The journey begins in 2024 with a new B-SUV, whose name is yet to be officially confirmed. We expect to see it in the first quarter of 2024, with sales starting in April. The vehicle’s name will be announced in the coming weeks. It will be built on the CMP platform and produced in Tychy, Poland, alongside the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. This will mark Alfa Romeo’s first vehicle with a zero-emission version.

Alfa Romeo’s future range will boast four SUVs, each offering unique features for buyers to choose from

Following this, in 2026, we will see the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the second generation of the renowned D-segment SUV and the first SUV in the history of the brand. This vehicle will be exclusively electric, built on the STLA Large platform, and feature a more sporty and aerodynamic design. In 2028, Alfa Romeo plans to introduce a new E-SUV, set to become the top model of the brand’s lineup. This 5-meter-long vehicle, featuring three rows of seats, is designed to perform well in key markets like the United States and China. It will utilize an extended version of the STLA Large platform.

That same year, or possibly the following year, we might also see the second generation of the Tonale, which will be entirely electric. With these four SUVs, Alfa Romeo aims to make a significant impact on the global market, targeting a substantial share of the premium auto segment where SUVs continue to be the most popular model.