2024 Fiat Panda will not be produced in Italy

The upcoming B-segment crossover from Fiat, the new Fiat Panda, is set for launch next year by the Turin-based manufacturer. This 4-meter-long model, featuring a square design reminiscent of the Fiat Centoventi concept, plays a crucial role in Fiat’s strategy to maintain its prominence in the global automotive market. This model will have a worldwide presence, with sales and production spanning various continents.

The production locations for the New Fiat Panda might include Kragujevac in Serbia, Betim in Brazil, and Kenitra in Morocco

Today’s Turin edition of “Corriere della Sera” magazine, reports that Fiat will not manufacture the vehicle in Italy. However, the current Panda model will continue production in Italy until the end of 2026, subject to changes in the Euro 7 regulations. Fiat might reconsider this model if there is no postponement of the Euro 7 standard to at least 2027.

Stellantis has recently trademarked the name “Pandina” to distinguish the current Panda from the new model. The new Fiat Panda will see its production in Serbia, Brazil, and Morocco. The Stellantis factory in Kragujevac, Serbia, where the Fiat 500L was recently produced, will manufacture the new model. In Brazil, Fiat’s Betim plant, which already produces various models for Latin America, will add this car to its production line. In Latin America, the car might receive a new name, possibly the New Fiat Argo.

The Kenitra plant in Morocco, where Fiat Topolino and Citroen Ami are currently produced, will also start manufacturing the new Fiat Multipla in 2025. Despite not being produced in Italy, the New Fiat Panda is likely to remain highly popular in the region, offering an appealing price point. The hybrid version is expected to start below 15.000 euros, the 200 km range electric version below 20.000 euros, and the 320 km range version below 23.000 euros.