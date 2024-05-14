Fiat 500 Hybrid: CEO Olivier Francois confirms plans for 2026 launch

Until a few days ago, it seemed that a hybrid version of the current electric Fiat 500 was not in the company’s plans. However, in the past few hours, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois has released new statements to Corriere della Sera that deny the previous statements made last week. The head of Fiat confirmed that the company is currently working on a Fiat 500 Hybrid, which will be produced at the Mirafiori plant in Italy. However, the launch of this new model is not expected before 2026.

Will the new Fiat 500 Hybrid arrive in 2026? Fiat CEO changes his mind

Previously, Olivier Francois had stated that Fiat was evaluating the idea of a Fiat 500 Hybrid but that it would be unlikely to be realized. The company preferred to focus on the electric version of the 500, aiming to enhance it with the introduction of a new variant characterized by greater range and a more affordable price. However, the recent statements by the CEO suggest a change in strategy in recent days.

“I can confirm that we are working on this,” says Francois in an interview with Italian magazine Corriere della Sera, supporting the idea of introducing a mild hybrid version of the Fiat 500e, currently available exclusively as a fully electric city car. This potential change in Fiat’s strategy could lead to an increase in sales and production at the Mirafiori plant, where the new hybrid variant will be built.

“A significant investment is necessary because the platform of the electric Fiat 500e would require substantial modifications to accommodate a gasoline engine. It is feasible, but it will take time: the start of production in Turin may not happen before 2026,” said Olivier Francois, highlighting the technical challenges and time required for the introduction of the hybrid variant. It remains to be seen what new developments will emerge in the coming months and whether the new Fiat 500 Hybrid will actually see the light of day at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.