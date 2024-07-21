New Fiat Argo: will this be its design?

The next generation of the Fiat Argo is expected to be completely different from the current model. The sedan, marketed by Fiat in Latin America and produced in Brazil for several years, will evolve into a crossover with the arrival of its second generation, planned for 2026. According to rumors, this new vehicle will share many features with the Fiat Grande Panda, from which it will originate. In particular, it will use the same Smart Car platform and will be assembled at the Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil.

Fiat Argo: here’s how the new generation could look

In Brazil, some have already attempted to speculate on the final appearance of the new Fiat Argo. Among these, digital designer Kleber Silva has proposed his interpretation of this model’s design, which is set to play a significant role in Fiat’s future lineup in Latin America. However, it’s likely that the actual car will be even closer to the Fiat Grande Panda than shown in this render, which seems to draw more inspiration from the Citroen C3. In fact, the two Fiat models will essentially be the same vehicle, although some slight aesthetic differences between the two versions are expected.

Fiat is planning to develop a range of global vehicles. This marks a change from the current situation, where the Italian company offers different models in South America and Europe. In the future, although names may vary, the vehicles will be substantially the same. The new Fiat Argo will correspond to the European Grande Panda, the new Pulse will become the Multipla, while the Fastback will transform into the future Panda Fastback, expected for 2026. The Fiat Strada will also follow this trend, being replaced by the Panda pickup. This strategy aims to unify Fiat’s range globally, while maintaining different names to adapt to various markets.