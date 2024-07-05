Fiat Strada dethroned as Brazil’s top-selling car in first half of 2024

Volkswagen Polo has overtaken Fiat Strada as the best-selling car in Brazil in the first half of 2024. The competition between the two models was fierce, but in the last month, the Volkswagen vehicle managed to hold its own against the Fiat pickup, surpassing its rival. However, June 2024 wasn’t the best month for either model.

In the first six months of 2024, Fiat Strada lost its title as the best-selling car

According to Fenabrave data, the best-selling car last month was the Hyundai HB20. The sedan registered 9,760 units sold, surpassing all other rivals. The Volkswagen Polo ranked second with 9,683 units. Fiat Strada ranked only fourth, with 7,551 units. Above the Fiat model is the Chevrolet Onix, third with 8,852 registrations.

Despite it being a negative month for both leaders, the Polo registered 2,000 more units than the Fiat Strada. Until May, the pickup was the absolute leader of the year, with about 900 units ahead of Volkswagen. However, June’s numbers reversed the positions.

The best-selling SUV in 2023, the Volkswagen T-Cross, maintained its leadership in the first half of 2024. With 31,519 units registered, it narrowly surpassed the Hyundai Creta, which had 30,531 registrations. In the overall ranking, they were the seventh and eighth best-selling vehicles respectively. In the mid-size SUV segment, the dispute between Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross has definitively heated up.

The Compass still manages to stay in the lead, with 22,791 units sold, against 21,844 of its Japanese brand rival. However, in June sales alone, the Corolla Cross sold more. Finally, it’s worth noting that in the top 10 best-selling cars in Brazil in the first half of 2024, in addition to Fiat Strada, there are also Fiat Argo and Fiat Mobi, ranking fifth and sixth with 39,624 units and 32,240 units respectively.