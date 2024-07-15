Fiat Multipla 2025: here’s everything we know about engines, prices, design, and debut date

Fiat Multipla should be the name of the model that Fiat will debut next year, even though its concept name is Fiat Giga Panda. Following the teaser from a few days ago, we present a complete picture of the information currently available on the new car, including the engine range, prices, design, and debut date. This vehicle represents the second model of the renewed Panda family. The first vehicle of this new generation, the Fiat Grande Panda, was officially unveiled on July 11th.

Here’s what we know so far about the Fiat Multipla 2025

Like the Grande Panda, the Fiat Multipla will also be built on the Smart Car platform, but it will be about 40 cm longer, approaching 4.4 meters. The main feature of this car will be its internal capacity for passengers and luggage, making it an excellent solution for those looking for a spacious vehicle, such as large families. This model will indeed come to market in both 5-seat and 7-seat versions. The dimensions and proportions will be very close to those of the recent Citroen C3 Aircross, a twin car of the future Multipla.

The new Fiat Multipla 2025 will be a direct rival to the Dacia Duster in the C segment of the market, where it will take the place of the Fiat Tipo, which will cease production by the end of next year. Its production will take place in Morocco at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra.

Regarding the debut date of the Fiat Multipla 2025, there is no official news at the moment. It is only known that it will debut by the end of next year. According to rumors, however, its official presentation could take place during the autumn of 2025, thus in the second half of the year. As for the engine range, it is said to be very similar to that of the recent Citroen C3 Aircross and new Opel Frontera. Therefore, there will be thermal and 100% electric versions.

The range will almost certainly include the two classic hybrid engines of 100 and 136 horsepower, already used on many other Stellantis vehicles, as well as the fully electric 113 horsepower engine. Finally, regarding the price of the new Fiat Multipla 2025, it should start at around 25,000 euros for the hybrid version and around 30,000 euros for the electric version.