New Chrysler 300 imagined as Alfa Romeo Giulia’s American cousin

Chrysler is preparing to return as a protagonist in the large sedan market with a new generation of the Chrysler 300, a model that could mark the American brand’s revival within the Stellantis group. According to MotorTrend, the future 300 will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same architecture intended for the group’s high-end models, designed to offer high versatility and top-level performance.

New Chrysler 300 to return on STLA Large platform with hybrid and electric powertrains

If the longitudinal version of the platform is chosen, the new sedan will share part of its mechanics with the latest Dodge Charger and with the upcoming Maserati Levante, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, all called to represent the top of their respective ranges. Alternatively, the transverse variant of STLA Large, intended for electrified SUVs and crossovers such as Jeep Wagoneer S, Jeep Recon, the new Cherokee and the mysterious Chrysler Airflow EV, could give rise to a version more focused on efficiency.

The new Chrysler 300 will adopt a more premium setup compared to the Charger, with elegant lines and an interior oriented toward comfort. It should be offered with hybrid and fully electric powertrains, with the possible introduction of the Hurricane inline six-cylinder engine, already used by other Stellantis models. The presence of a V8 seems unlikely at the moment, although a rethink cannot be ruled out should Dodge decide to reintroduce it in its range.

In terms of style, the Chrysler Halcyon concept car could offer some hints about the design of the new 300. A rendering created by designer Avarvarii and published on social media shows a sedan with balanced proportions, with slim headlights, reduced grille, sculpted hood and muscular wheel arches. The body, in dark gray with chrome details and black accents, suggests a sophisticated and modern appearance.

Other standout elements include flush door handles, wheels inspired by the Halcyon Concept, a slightly sloped roofline and slim rear pillars for improved visibility. All details that make this new 300 an ideal candidate to bring Chrysler back to the top of the premium sedan segment.