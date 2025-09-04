Dodge Charger EV: driver fined for loud exhaust noise

Driving a Dodge Charger EV means stepping into a new era of freedom, technology, and convenience. No more stops at gas stations, no more oil changes, no more exhaust leak repairs. All those hassles are supposed to be a thing of the past, or at least in theory. Because even in zero-emission mobility, some paradoxes seem unavoidable. That’s the case for Mike, the owner of a Dodge Charger Daytona, who received a ticket for “exhaust noise” and “disturbing the peace.” A surreal accusation, given that the car has no traditional exhaust system, it’s fully electric.

Dodge Charger EV ticketed for “exhaust noise”: the paradox of an EV that’s too loud

The problem stems from the Fratzonic Exhaust system, an integrated audio setup that simulates the sound of a combustion engine. The result is convincing, maybe too convincing. The speakers replicate the signature roar of Dodge muscle cars, ensuring the brand’s spirit lives on in the EV era. But for some, apparently, the sound is a little too real.

The incident happened in Stillwater, Minnesota, a town with strict noise pollution ordinances. Mike was stopped at a traffic light when a car ahead screeched its tires. Moments later, he was pulled over by an officer who cited him for the noise coming from his “exhaust,” dismissing his explanation that the vehicle didn’t actually have one.

It didn’t stop there. The officer refused to debate and added another fine for the missing front license plate. At first, it seemed like a simple misunderstanding. But the situation only grew stranger with time.

Mike told The Drive that for ten weeks straight, he tried contacting the court to schedule a hearing. Yet the citation, it seems, was never logged in the system. No response, no notice, no official record. Everything points to either a clerical error, or perhaps a quiet acknowledgment of just how absurd the charge was.

Still, the Charger EV keeps making headlines, not for emissions, but for a “noise” that only exists because it was artificially created. And now a bigger question emerges: how will laws and local regulations adapt to a new generation of vehicles where sounds, noises, and even performance can be simulated?

For now, Mike is left waiting. Ticketed for an exhaust that doesn’t exist. In a car that produces no pollution. But that makes too much noise. Even if it’s all fake.