Alfa Romeo confirms end of Giulia and Stelvio production in 2027

First-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will continue to be produced at Stellantis‘ Cassino plant until the end of 2027. The news, confirmed by a source close to the company, reinforces the idea that the new generations of the two models will not debut before the end of 2027 or, more likely, the beginning of 2028. The main reason for the postponement is linked to the introduction of combustion engines in future lineups, a choice not initially planned.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio production extended to 2027, new models delayed to 2028

The new Giulia and Stelvio were supposed to be born as exclusively electric models. However, the trend of the global battery vehicle market has pushed Alfa Romeo to revise its plans, opting for the integration of combustion engines. This decision has resulted in a significant delay in launch times, so much so that the hypothesis of a debut no earlier than 2028 appears increasingly concrete today, despite the fact that in the past such a long delay seemed unlikely.

In the meantime, the current generations of Giulia and Stelvio will be offered in various special editions, including the Luna Rossa. Just recently, a Stelvio Quadrifoglio prototype was spotted that many have interpreted as the possible basis for this version. At the same time, rumors are circulating that the postponement of the new generations could be connected to negotiations for a sale of Alfa Romeo, Maserati and the Cassino plant to Arab investors. Stellantis, however, has firmly denied all rumors on the matter, calling the reports in the press unfounded.

The planned special editions will not be limited to the Luna Rossa: there will be room for additional variants that will keep public interest alive until the arrival of the new models. To have a clearer picture of Alfa Romeo’s future and the fate of the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, it will probably be necessary to wait until early 2026, when Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, will present the group’s updated industrial plan.