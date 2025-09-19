0
0
0

Jeep Recon: will the electric SUV share the same fate as the Ram 1500 REV?

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
September 19, 2025
Ram cancels the 1500 REV amid weak EV demand. Jeep Recon EV may face the same fate as Stellantis rethinks big electric vehicles.
Jeep Recon EV

Last Friday, Ram unexpectedly announced the cancellation of the 1500 REV, the full-electric pickup that was originally slated to debut at the end of 2024. After several delays, the decision was attributed to weakening demand for large EVs in North America, a market already proving difficult for rivals like the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Tesla Cybertruck. The move marks a shift in Stellantis’ strategy for battery-powered large vehicles.

Ram cancels 1500 REV, casting doubts on Jeep Recon EV’s future

Ram 1500 REV

Attention in the U.S. now turns to the fate of the Jeep Recon EV, the much-anticipated electric off-roader expected by the end of this year. The outlook isn’t promising: the precedent set by the Wagoneer S, which sold just 6,263 units in the first half of 2025, compared to more than 21,000 Mustang Mach-Es in the same period, does not bode well. To clear inventory, Jeep was forced to resort to heavy discounts.

The situation is further complicated by the end of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit on September 30. With the Recon scheduled to debut immediately afterward, the timing seems unfavorable and could further dampen demand.

Jeep Recon 2025

From a technical perspective, the model is expected to share its platform and powertrains with the Wagoneer S, while offering a more off-road-focused identity thanks to the Trail Rated Moab edition. This package includes Selec-Terrain, electronic axle locking, skid plates, and dedicated off-road tires. Additional features include removable doors, a one-touch power roof, and a 100.5 kWh battery pack paired with dual-motor all-wheel drive delivering around 600 hp and an estimated range of about 300 miles.

Despite these credentials, the Jeep Recon’s commercial future remains uncertain. Without incentives and in a market increasingly wary of large EVs, Stellantis may be forced to reconsider its plans, just as it did with the 1500 REV.