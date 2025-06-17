New Chrysler crossover set to debut with hybrid powertrain

Chrysler is ready to return to the spotlight with a renewed strategy and a completely new vehicle. The long-awaited crossover, known internally as the C6X, will make its official debut in 2026. Surprisingly, however, it won’t be launched as a 100% electric vehicle, but in hybrid version. Initially, the brand was expected to follow the electric roadmap announced a few years ago. However, Chrysler has chosen to modify its approach, opting for a multi-energy strategy, in line with that of other Stellantis brands, which will include internal combustion engines, hybrid versions, and fully electric models, all developed on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform.

Chrysler prepares for relaunch: the new C6X crossover will debut in 2026, but will be hybrid and not electric

CEO Christine Feuell explained that, starting in 2024, Stellantis began the transition toward a new generation of vehicles designed to offer greater freedom of choice to customers. The new multi-energy platforms, as well as those currently in use, are designed to support a complete range of powertrains, better adapting to the diverse needs of the global market.

The C6X will be a two-row crossover with dimensions comparable to those of the new Jeep Wagoneer S, and will fit into the D-segment, one of the most crowded and competitive in the North American market. Initially planned for an earlier launch, the model has been postponed to allow the brand to further perfect it. Feuell confirmed that the C6X will be presented during 2025 and will arrive at dealerships as a 2027 model year.

Chrysler, which in 1925 introduced the concept of accessible luxury for the general public, now aims to rediscover that calling. Feuell has recently reiterated that the brand is once again embracing the idea of “blue-collar luxury”, with premium features but without the prohibitive costs typical of higher segments.

This philosophy stands out distinctly from the group’s other brands: Dodge with its muscle cars, Jeep with its off-roaders, Fiat with urban mobility, and Ram with its work pickups. Chrysler wants to position itself as a refined and practical alternative, with a focus on families and workers who desire quality, style, and technology at an affordable price.

The C6X, in this perspective, will be the first flagship of this new vision. Equipped with the group’s most advanced technologies, such as STLA AutoDrive, STLA Brain, and SmartCockpit, it will offer a modern and efficient experience, remaining within reach of a broad clientele.

A fully electric version is not excluded for the future, but starting with a hybrid allows the brand to keep costs more contained, reach a wider audience, and buy time to develop a more mature EV lineup in the coming years. Many also hope for the return of the Chrysler 300, but at the moment a new sedan doesn’t seem to be in the plans.