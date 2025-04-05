RAM 1500 REV: everything we know about the brand’s first electric pickup

The debut of the Ram 1500 REV has been postponed multiple times and is now expected for late 2026. The 1500 REV had to make room for the 1500 Ramcharger, an electrified pickup with range extender technology that will extend the range up to 680 miles (1,100 km) on a single charge and a full tank of fuel. So, while waiting to discover if this model will be further delayed or will actually arrive at the end of 2026, let’s explore its characteristics.

Ram 1500 REV: here are the first images and specifications of the brand’s first electric pickup

The Ram 1500 REV will be built on Stellantis’ STLA Frame platform, specifically designed for large electric vehicles. Its design won’t differ much from traditional Ram 1500 trucks. It will feature an illuminated front grille and distinctive LED lights. Photos of the concept show that, in addition to the rear bed space (which will include a 220V power outlet), there will also be a front trunk with 420 liters of additional cargo space.

The electric pickup will be equipped with dual electric motors, one per axle, providing all-wheel drive. The total power output will be 654 hp and 840 Nm of torque, allowing the 1500 REV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4 seconds. Like any respectable Ram, the towing and payload capacity will meet expectations. Specifically, the pickup will have a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kg), while the payload will be 2,700 pounds (1,220 kg).

Regarding the battery, the electric pickup will feature a 168 kWh battery, providing an estimated range of up to 350 miles (563 km). The CEO of Ram has announced the cancellation of the version with a larger 229 kWh battery, which could have provided a range of 500 miles (805 km). This variant was canceled to avoid competition with the 1500 Ramcharger, and due to cost and excessive weight concerns.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the pickup supports fast charging up to 350 kW in direct current (DC). This means it can add approximately 100 miles (161 km) of range in just 10 minutes.

As for technology and interior, the model will feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. An additional 10.25-inch display dedicated to the front passenger will also be available. To increase comfort, there will be 24-way adjustable front seats with massage and heating/cooling functions.

Regarding safety, it will include a Level 2+ driver assistance system with lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance. Although pricing details are not currently known, analysts expect a starting price around $60,000 to remain competitive with rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning.