New Alfa Romeo Stelvio delayed to 2028? It could arrive after the new Giulia and Tonale

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been officially postponed to a date to be determined, and it will be Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, who will establish the future roadmap of launches for the Alfa Romeo brand and beyond. According to the latest rumors, the debut of the second-generation SUV, initially planned for 2025 and subsequently postponed, according to unconfirmed sources, to autumn 2027, could be delayed further until 2028, with a delay of about three years compared to the original plans.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio postponed to 2028? It would arrive after Giulia and Tonale

Consequently, the new Stelvio could arrive after the launch of the new Giulia, expected in 2026, and also after the debut of the new Tonale or its successor, scheduled by the end of 2027. Meanwhile, suppliers who were supposed to deliver components and parts for the production of the new SUV have been informed of the halt, and already planned orders have been cancelled, leaving them on standby for the coming years.

According to what has emerged, the new Stelvio could undergo aesthetic modifications compared to the patents circulated online in recent months, which also inspired the renders that recently appeared on the web. To these variations are added the technical updates required to adapt the thermal and hybrid powertrains to the STLA Large platform. Originally, the project had been conceived for an exclusively electric model, but with Carlos Tavares’ departure and current market uncertainties regarding full electric vehicles, Stellantis has revised its strategy, planning the introduction of more traditional variants to meet different consumer needs.

If the rumors are confirmed, it will therefore be the new Alfa Romeo Giulia that opens the next phase of the brand’s renewal in 2026, followed by the new Tonale in 2027 and, finally, by the Stelvio in 2028. Antonio Filosa will be called upon to define the definitive timelines for all the group’s brands. The new industrial plan is expected in the coming weeks, so we can only wait for official updates.