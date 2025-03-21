New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will arrive at US dealerships in 2026

The recent spy photos of the new generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio have generated great enthusiasm among car enthusiasts worldwide. These first shots have quickly captured global attention, putting the spotlight on the future of the Italian SUV. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has officially confirmed that the model will be unveiled in 2025, while its commercialization will begin in 2026. The photos have gone viral even in the United States, where enthusiasts have questioned the arrival timeline of the new model in the American market. The portal Carscoops contacted the automaker directly to get clarification.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the Italian SUV will debut in the US in 2026

Alfa Romeo’s response left no room for doubt: the new Stelvio will arrive at U.S. dealerships during 2026, replacing the current version that has been on the American market since 2017. The global launch will therefore take place in the same year on both sides of the Atlantic, with different timing that will likely see the European debut in early 2026, followed by the American debut in the second half of the year.

The clarification comes at a particular moment, after the circulation of a document indicating the end of production of gasoline versions of Giulia and Stelvio by summer. When questioned on the issue, Alfa Romeo North America wanted to clarify its position: “Following recent media speculation, Alfa Romeo North America reiterates its continuous evolution, ensuring a complete and multi-energy range for its latest models, including Tonale, which offers cutting-edge gas and PHEV mobility solutions. In North America, the 2.0-liter gasoline engine for Stelvio and Giulia will continue to be available until the 2026 calendar year.”

This statement confirms that American customers can continue to purchase current Giulia and Stelvio models until the arrival of the new generations. The spokesperson also added: “The start of production for the next-generation North American Stelvio will occur in calendar year 2026 and will follow the next-generation Giulia. Based on the STLA Large multi-energy platform, both models will be available with electric and hybrid propulsion systems.”

From a stylistic point of view, it is expected that the new Stelvio, along with the future Giulia, will incorporate design elements introduced with the Alfa Romeo Junior, evolving them in an even more modern and distinctive direction, in line with the Italian brand’s identity.

The renewal will not just be aesthetic: the adoption of the STLA Large platform will ensure unprecedented versatility, with fully electric and hybrid powertrains. The integration of the new STLA Brain electronic architecture will optimize vehicle management, strategically positioning both models in an increasingly competitive automotive market oriented toward electrification.