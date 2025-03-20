This is the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the first spy photos of the SUV

A few days ago, the news of the postponement of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio‘s debut was made official, caused by technical issues related to the software of the electric version. Despite this setback, the first spy images of the new generation SUV have begun to circulate online, offering a preview of the model under development.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: first spy photos of the new generation revealed

The second generation of the SUV is undergoing tests in Northern Europe, specifically in Sweden, and the model appears heavily camouflaged, although it’s possible to see its shape. The new Stelvio will be based on the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S.

Despite the camouflage, from the photos it’s possible to glimpse the shield and split headlights, with the upper ones very similar to those of the Junior. The new generation SUV seems longer than the current generation, while at the rear it’s possible to notice part of the V-shaped LED that will characterize the model.

Regarding powertrains, hybrid and 100% electric variants will be available, as well as a version with a range extender that will extend the range up to 1,100 km on a single charge and a full tank of fuel. The Quadrifoglio version, which will most likely be exclusively electric, will have a power output of 1,000 HP.

The EVs versions will have batteries with capacities between 85 and 115 kWh, which should offer a range of up to 800 km on a single charge. Regarding charging, thanks to the 800 V architecture, it will allow recovering from 20 to 80% of the charge in about 15 minutes. Staying on the electric theme, the new model will also be equipped with STLA Brain technology.