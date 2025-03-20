Alfa Romeo Stelvio: what the proven Jeep and Dodge platform will deliver

Alfa Romeo is preparing to unveil the new generation of its celebrated Stelvio crossover by the end of the year. The announcement came directly from CEO Santo Ficili, who shared the news on social media, previewing a revolution for one of the Biscione’s most appreciated models. According to Ficili‘s statement, the commercial debut is scheduled for 2026, and among the most interesting innovations will be a new hybrid variant.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: what the STLA Large platform from Stellantis will guarantee

The diversified proposal in terms of powertrains is made possible by the adoption of the STLA Large modular platform, one of the most versatile architectures developed by the Stellantis group. This same base will also be used for the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, the sports sedan that will also be launched in 2026.

During 2023, Alfa Romeo had confirmed the arrival of the new Stelvio in 2025 and the new Giulia in 2026, specifying that both would be 100% electric. However, the market has imposed a strategy revision. With a slower than expected adoption of zero-emission vehicles, many car manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo, have decided to expand their offering to include hybrid powertrains to ensure a more gradual transition toward total electrification.

The STLA Large platform, already used on models such as the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, represents a true turning point for the brand. It will also be the base for at least eight vehicles destined for the North American market, including the future Jeep Cherokee SUV (although the official name has not yet been confirmed).

Regarding production, the new Stelvio and probably also the Giulia will be assembled at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. The current models are already manufactured here, as well as the Maserati Grecale, a premium SUV that shares several characteristics with the Stelvio and is already available in an electric version today.

For performance enthusiasts, Alfa Romeo has confirmed that both the Stelvio and Giulia will have their respective Quadrifoglio versions, synonymous with extreme performance and uncompromising driving dynamics. However, everything suggests that the new Quadrifoglio models will be exclusively electric, with rumors mentioning power outputs exceeding 1,000 horsepower, a level never reached before for the brand.

In addition to the new Stelvio and the new Giulia, Alfa Romeo has a third model in store, which could arrive in 2027. It would be a higher-segment SUV, positioned above the Stelvio and designed to compete with rivals of the caliber of the BMW X5. At this point, this model could prove to be the brand’s new flagship.