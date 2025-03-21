Alfa Romeo reveals how the efficiency-based Q4 system works

After its recent international debut at the Brussels Auto Show 2025, the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4 finally arrives on the European market. This all-wheel drive version represents an important evolution in the Junior range, offering customers the widest choice in the segment with both electric and hybrid powertrains. Customers can opt for the Junior, ideal for everyday sportiness, the Junior Veloce for those seeking extreme performance, or the Junior Ibrida Q4 for safe and high-performance driving in all conditions. The Q4 all-wheel drive, a distinctive element for a premium brand like Alfa Romeo, uses innovative Power Looping technology that ensures operation even with a low battery level. On the occasion of its debut, Stellantis explained how the Q4 system works.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Q4: premium all-wheel drive innovation debuts in Europe

The Junior Ibrida Q4 stands out for its always-active all-wheel drive, which automatically adapts to driving conditions thanks to the Alfa Romeo DNA selector with four modes. Dynamic mode favors sporty driving by exploiting all available power. Natural mode offers an optimal balance between dynamism and comfort for daily use. Advanced Efficiency favors smooth driving with reduced consumption. Finally, Q4 mode activates in low-grip conditions to maximize control and safety.

In Natural and Advanced Efficiency modes, the Q4 system operates automatically, prioritizing energy efficiency up to 90 km/h with predominantly front-wheel drive operation, activating the rear only when necessary. In Dynamic mode, the system optimizes torque distribution: up to 40 km/h it systematically uses all-wheel drive, gradually switching to front-wheel drive at higher speeds to improve efficiency.

Q4 mode maintains all-wheel drive up to 30 km/h, while the SMART Q4 system ensures responsiveness up to 90 km/h. Thanks to Power Looping technology, rear-wheel drive remains active even with a depleted battery, with the front electric motor functioning as a generator to directly power the rear one.

The Q4 system significantly enhances the dynamic performance of the vehicle, with a 30% reduction in understeer, greater cornering entry speed, more responsive handling, and more natural and precise trajectories. The optimized torque distribution combines with specifically calibrated suspensions to improve grip and driving dynamics, making the car more intuitive and engaging without compromising stability and control.

The Junior Ibrida Q4 positions itself as a benchmark in terms of efficiency in its segment. The absence of a mechanical connection between the two axles keeps fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions below 120 g/km, a remarkable result for an all-wheel drive vehicle. This version introduces independent MultiLink rear suspensions for the first time on this platform, guaranteeing a perfect balance between comfort and driving pleasure, ensuring optimal traction in any condition: snow, mud, or wet roads.

Under the hood, the Junior Ibrida Q4 combines a 1.2-liter turbo gasoline engine producing 136 HP with two 21 kW electric motors each, for a total power of 145 HP. The configuration includes a front electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a second motor on the rear axle, which guarantees traction without mechanical connections between the axles, optimizing torque distribution on any type of road.

Aesthetically, the Junior Ibrida Q4 stands out for its reinterpreted “Leggenda” badge, Full LED headlights, and 18-inch “Petali” alloy wheels. The premium interior offers refined finishes with leather steering wheel, heated Spiga vinyl and fabric seats, electric adjustment with massage function for the driver, 10.25-inch infotainment system with integrated navigation, six-speaker audio system, and eight-color ambient lighting.

The Premium version includes as standard the Techno Veloce Pack with adaptive Full-Led Matrix headlights, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving assistant, navigation system replicable on the digital instrumentation, hands-free rear tailgate, rearview camera with dynamic lines, 360° parking sensors, keyless access system, and induction smartphone charger.

With the Junior Ibrida Q4, Alfa Romeo offers a versatile model, suitable for both private and business customers, combining performance, efficiency, and safety in a technologically advanced package with an unmistakable sporty DNA.