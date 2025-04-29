New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: video reveals fresh perspective on the SUV’s distinctive styling

In recent days, images of patents for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio have appeared online. These have obviously inspired many digital creators, each giving their own interpretation of what was shown in these images. This is the case with Theottle, who in a video showed what could be the definitive style of the second generation SUV.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s another design hypothesis

Theottle based his personal interpretation on the Jeep Wagoneer S, which is mechanically similar. In fact, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will share the STLA Large platform with the Wagoneer S, Recon, and Dodge Charger, making it compatible with fully electric and hybrid powertrains. This change means that Maserati will be the last brand to remain anchored to the Giorgio platform, which debuted with the Giulia and Stelvio models.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio represents a significant step forward from the previous model, offering a substantial stylistic evolution while maintaining those distinctive elements that make an Alfa Romeo immediately recognizable. The front stands out with the iconic updated shield grille and a new configuration of the headlights, now split: the thin LED daytime running lights and the main headlights are elegantly embedded within the triangular air intakes integrated into the bumper. The grille redesign has also created a suitable space to place the license plate in a central position, an idea borrowed from the more compact Alfa Romeo Junior.

Looking at the side profile, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio appears decidedly more elegant and dynamic. The roofline becomes more fluid and tapered, while the two-tone paint, the generous-sized alloy wheels, and the flush door handles contribute to giving it a sportier look, visually bringing it closer to the world of coupe-SUVs, without adopting an overly pronounced fastback design. In the rear area, the new distinctive feature is represented by the LED lights that span the entire width, forming a triangular light signature that also extends into the tailgate, harmoniously recalling the shape of the front grille.

Regarding the engines, early rumors suggested that the high-performance new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio would become fully electric, but more recent information indicates that the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 will remain in production. The official presentation of the new Stelvio is expected in the coming months. As for the next Giulia, it is expected to arrive in 2026, likely abandoning its traditional sedan line for a more crossover design with a fastback rear.