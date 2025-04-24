Alfa Romeo Junior sales skyrocket in March 2025, setting monthly records

Alfa Romeo Junior sales continue to grow in March 2025, setting a historic record for the Biscione’s B-SUV. According to data provided by Dataforce, the entry-level compact SUV in the range recorded 3,206 registrations during the month. This is an encouraging result for the automotive company, which has faced several difficulties in recent times.

Alfa Romeo Junior drives brand sales in Europe in Q1 2025

Until now, the Alfa Romeo Junior had never exceeded 3,000 units sold in a single month, although it came very close in recent months. In January 2025, 2,924 units were registered, while in February the count rose to 2,986. In March, the model made a significant leap forward, reaching 3,206 units: an increase of 7.4% compared to February and 9.6% compared to January.

In the first quarter of 2025, Alfa Romeo Junior sales in Europe totaled 9,106 units. The Tonale ranks second in the Biscione’s range, with 2,726 units sold in March and a total of 4,956 for the quarter. However, the quarterly figure represents a 41.8% decrease compared to the 8,518 units registered in the same period of 2024.

The Stelvio is also declining, with 796 registrations in March, for a total of 1,964 in the first quarter. Compared to the 2,881 units in the same period of 2024, this represents a contraction of 31.8%. The Alfa Romeo Giulia recorded 373 sales in March, bringing the quarterly total to 908 units.

Despite the decline of some historic models, the brand closes the first quarter of 2025 in positive territory with 16,999 vehicles registered, an increase of 35.5% compared to the 12,543 in the same period of 2024.

In the coming months, the presentation of the new generation of Stelvio is expected, followed by the new Giulia in 2026, with the hope that they can replicate the enthusiasm generated by the Junior.