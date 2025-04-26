New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: first patent images revealed

After the first spy photos circulated in March 2025, the first images of the filed patents for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio have emerged. These images may not represent the definitive model of the second generation SUV, but only a basic concept. It wouldn’t be the first time that Alfa Romeo files designs for a vehicle whose final appearance, at the time of market launch, will be different from that illustrated in the official documents.

Images of the patent for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio published

Although the spy photos did not reveal in detail all the new features of the new generation, the captured prototype already seems very close to the filed designs. The test mules are still in the testing phase, so it’s likely that some aesthetic details will be further refined in the coming months.

We recall that the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio has been postponed (probably due to software problems with the electric variant) and its official presentation is now expected by the end of the year. However, on June 24, the first official details of the model might arrive, on the occasion of the brand’s 115th anniversary.

The second generation of the D-segment SUV will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, which will also be used for the new Giulia. The SUV will continue to be produced at the Cassino plant, Italy, where the current model is built.

Regarding the engines, there are currently some uncertainties. Initially, it was planned only in a 100% electric version, but over time, combustion engine versions have also been confirmed. Even the Quadrifoglio version, initially planned only in an electric version with 1,000 HP, seems like it won’t happen. In its place will be a Q4 with a V6 engine. As for technology, the new Stelvio will be the first car to use the STLA Brain architecture, with AI and advanced functions. We just have to wait for more news about it.