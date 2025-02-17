2025 Jeep Recon EV drops camo, shows final design

The Jeep Recon EV is finally revealing its definitive look, after capturing the attention of 126 million viewers during the Super Bowl. Until now, we had only seen digital renders and camouflaged prototypes, while a few days ago there was a small preview during the Super Bowl. Now Jeep has published the first official images of the model on its official website.

Jeep Recon EV: first official images of the model revealed

One of the model’s features is the removable doors, a characteristic shared with the Wrangler. However, the Recon EV stands out mainly for its fully electric architecture: instead of relying on rigid axles and traditional four-wheel drive, it adopts a dual electric motor system to ensure traction on all four wheels. Its off-road credentials are emphasized by all-terrain tires, reduced overhangs, and high ground clearance.

The interior, not visible in the new official images, will present a mix of modernity and functionality: digital displays are paired with practical elements such as a lockable center console and push-button door handles.

An interesting detail emerges from the recovery hooks: contrary to Jeep tradition which calls for blue hooks on electrified models, as seen on the Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid and Wrangler 4xe, the Recon sports them in red. This choice could be a simple style element, a departure from the color coding of electric vehicles, or perhaps a hint at the possible offering of versions with traditional and hybrid powertrains alongside the electric one.

The off-road equipment is completed with a rear-mounted spare tire and roof rails. To learn all the technical details, we’ll have to wait for the coming months, with the commercial launch planned for the end of 2025.