New Alfa Romeo Giulia: video imagines design shared with new Stelvio

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be one of the next important additions to the Biscione lineup. Its debut is expected during 2026, about a year, or perhaps even less, after the launch of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Recently, some patent related to the new Stelvio have appeared online, which may have anticipated the definitive (or almost definitive) look of this second generation SUV.

A preview of the possible design of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia

Based on the design elements that emerged in the Stelvio patents, virtual artist Dimas Ramadhan has created a video render imagining how the new Alfa Romeo Giulia might appear following the same stylistic approach.

According to what emerged from the patents, the Giulia could also feature a completely renovated front, characterized by double headlights flanked by thin LED daytime running lights that surround the traditional radiator grille, as well as lateral air intakes integrated into the main optical groups. At the rear, the design would include a double LED strip framing the “Alfa Romeo” writing positioned in the center. Dimas Ramadhan has successfully incorporated these details into his virtual interpretation of the new sedan.

However, some uncertainty remains about the final configuration of the new Giulia. In a recent interview with the French press, Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, hinted that the future Giulia might abandon the classic sedan silhouette in favor of a fastback line, with references to the crossover world.

It’s worth remembering that the new generation will be built on the STLA Large platform, will be slightly larger compared to the current model, and will be offered with a varied engine range: from 100% electric versions to hybrid thermal variants, which could also include plug-in solutions.