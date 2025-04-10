New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: new launch date rumored

In the last few days, we had discussed the fact that the arrival of the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio in dealerships will be delayed until 2026. Initially, the official presentation seemed to be still scheduled for next June 24th, the day when the brand celebrates its 115th anniversary. Now, according to the latest rumors, it appears that the presentation will also be delayed.

According to a company statement highlighting increased sales in Europe, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be unveiled during the fourth quarter of 2025. If this advance notice is confirmed by Stellantis or the CEO of the Biscione, it means that, in all likelihood, we will see the new generation of Stelvio by the end of the year.

At this point, one wonders how the brand will celebrate on June 24th, if not with the debut of the Stelvio. It’s probable that, for the occasion, at least the official images of the model will be revealed or, at minimum, a more “succulent” teaser compared to what has been shown so far.

We recall that in recent weeks, the prototype was spotted during a testing session in Sweden, where the first aesthetic modifications to the front and rear were glimpsed. The second generation of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be based, like the future Giulia, on the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S.

Compared to the current model, the dimensions will increase. Regarding the engine range, combustion versions will still be available. The Quadrifoglio, which was planned only as an electric version with 1,000 HP, seems to no longer be in the works. For the top-of-the-line model, in fact, the V6 engine might survive.