Another Dodge Charger Daytona goes to auction after a serious accident

It was inevitable that this would happen. Since Dodge began distribution of the Charger Daytona this year, incidents of this type have become increasingly common. The lethal combination of high power, instant torque, and considerable mass can transform an ordinary situation into an emergency in an instant. In this specific case, however, the evidence suggests that responsibility might not fall on the Dodge driver.

Dodge Charger Daytona: another damaged model ends up at auction

The damage analysis reveals a pronounced lateral impact on the Charger Daytona, indicative of a tangential collision or a received impact. The consequences are evident: the driver’s door appears drastically deformed and the rear fender has undergone substantial alteration from its original geometry. Curiously, the wheels on the damaged side remained intact.

The example now at auction at Copart belongs to the Scat Pack configuration, marketed by Dodge as “the most powerful muscle car in the world.” The philosophical question remains open as to how much authentic “American muscle” can exist in an electric vehicle.

The technical specifications of the Charger Daytona Scat Pack remain impressive: 670 horsepower with 627 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.3 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds. The all-wheel drive system allows the vehicle to reach a maximum speed of 136 mph.

The vehicle in question features the After Dark finish (a $795 option) and is equipped with 20-inch satin aluminum wheels with all-season tires. The interior is characterized by sports seats in black composite material and suede with contrasting red stitching.

Its presence in the Copart catalog indicates that the insurance has classified the vehicle as a total loss, settled with the owner, and is now trying to mitigate the economic damage. The entry price for a Charger Daytona Scat Pack is set at $73,985.

Although official estimates on restoration costs are lacking, it is evident that recovery would require interventions well beyond the replacement of visibly damaged components. The listing does not specify the functional state of the powertrain, but considering the nature of the impact, the drive system should be preserved. The deployment of driver’s side airbags probably represents the determining factor in the insurance company’s decision to send the vehicle to auction.

In recent days, another Charger Daytona ended up at auction due to a stuck accelerator issue, a problem frequently discussed by owners of this model.