No more electric Quadrifoglio models: Alfa Romeo changes course

Until a few years ago, the path to follow seemed very clear: electric cars. For a period of time, all car manufacturers announced “green” vehicles that seemed more innovative than the last, but perhaps someone set the bar too high. Among these might be Alfa Romeo which, according to the latest rumors, could abandon the future Quadrifoglio versions of Stelvio and Giulia with 1,000 HP power.

Has Alfa Romeo shelved the 1,000 HP electric Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio?

Today, a few years after the announcement, it seems that Alfa has changed its mind and is backtracking on the idea of electric Quadrifoglio models. Are the electric Quadrifoglio models already history? In 2023, Alfa Romeo hinted that hybrid and electric would coexist in its range in the coming years. However, the original plan to launch electric Quadrifoglio versions now seems to have been shelved.

According to internal sources, the new electric Giulia and Stelvio will not have Quadrifoglio variants, but only the more “classic” Veloce versions. They will still be fast and sporty, but without those supercar-level performances that were promised with the 1,000 HP models. But why this reversal? There are several reasons.

Maserati is somehow involved, lately increasingly in crisis. The flop of the Folgore versions, too expensive and niche, has raised an alarm. Customers don’t really want 1,000 HP electric cars. Models like the BMW i4 M50, with 544 HP and 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, sell well even without crazy figures.

The price of the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio versions would also be out of market: an ultra-powerful electric Alfa Quadrifoglio would risk costing more than 100,000 euros, entering an almost non-existent segment. In the end, the question is: what sense would it make for Alfa Romeo to embark on this adventure if the market doesn’t seem ready?

Even if the 1,000 HP electric versions seem definitively archived, Alfa Romeo has not yet thrown in the towel. According to rumors, new Quadrifoglio models could arrive, but with a different soul. Perhaps a hybrid V6? A softer and less extreme electrification? The only certainty is that the future of Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio is still to be written.