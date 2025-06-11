New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut could be pushed back to Q3 2027

During yesterday’s press conference, where the partnership between Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa for the 2027 America’s Cup was announced, the brand’s CEO Santo Ficili confirmed the postponement of the debut of the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, without however indicating a new date. It will be up to the future CEO of Stellantis, Antonio Filosa, to establish the timeline and clarify the strategies for the brand’s relaunch.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia debut postponed: everything pushed back to 2027?

According to the latest rumors, the launch of the new Stelvio would have been postponed to the third quarter of 2027, with a delay of about two years compared to the initial roadmap. Consequently, the new Giulia could also slip to 2028, representing a hard blow for Alfa Romeo, which was counting precisely on these models to boost sales. Currently, the range is mainly supported by the Junior. In the meantime, the brand could propose new updated versions of the current Stelvio and Giulia models, whose production should continue at least until 2027.

It remains to be understood whether the delay will also affect the plans for the Alfa Romeo E-Jet, the E-segment SUV primarily intended for the North American market, initially planned for 2027 but never officially confirmed. One of the hypotheses on the table would be to anticipate the E-Jet’s debut to 2026, then make room in the following two years for the new Stelvio and Giulia, and finally proceed with the restyling of the Tonale (or its successor) in 2029, one year behind the original plans.

All these scenarios remain subordinate to the new industrial plans that Antonio Filosa will present after officially taking over the leadership of Stellantis on June 23rd.