Alfa Romeo announces partnership with Luna Rossa for the 2027 America’s Cup

Alfa Romeo opens a new chapter in its sporting history by announcing a prestigious partnership with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, one of the world’s most renowned sailing teams. An alliance that unites two excellences of Made in Italy, united by passion for competition, technological innovation and the constant pursuit of maximum performance.

Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa: a new challenge in the name of Italian excellence

The collaboration looks toward the 2027 America’s Cup, which will be held in Italy for the first time, in the unique setting of the Gulf of Naples. Alfa Romeo will be Official Sponsor of the team, supporting it in the challenge for the world’s most coveted sailing trophy. To celebrate the event, the brand will present special editions of its most iconic models, inspired by the sporting spirit shared with Luna Rossa.

The official announcement was made through an emotional video, featuring Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili, marketing manager Cristiano Fiorio and Luna Rossa team director Max Sirena. A story that celebrates 115 years of the Biscione and the will to face the future with courage, without living only on nostalgia.

In the video, Luna Rossa members appear aboard a 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint, officially registered for the upcoming Mille Miglia, departing June 17 from Brescia. A symbolic image that parallels road driving and competitive sailing: only the surface changes, asphalt or sea, but the adrenaline, instinct and challenge remain.

Beyond the symbolic side, the partnership includes real technical collaboration, with an exchange of know-how between the two teams. Both excel in strategic areas such as the use of advanced materials, performance management and data analysis. The goal is to develop innovative solutions together that go beyond simple visibility or co-branding.

“There’s no better partner than Luna Rossa,” declared Santo Ficili. “Like us, it’s a brand with a strong identity, a rich history and a vision projected toward the future. It shares with Alfa Romeo passion, excellence and Italian pride.”

On the same line, Cristiano Fiorio added: “This partnership goes beyond the sum of two brands. It’s a symbiotic alliance, founded on common values and a shared vision. When sailing experience meets automotive engineering, truly innovative ideas are born.”

Finally, Max Sirena emphasized the natural affinity between the two worlds: “Luna Rossa and Alfa Romeo share Italian roots, sporting spirit and the ambition to excel. And, not coincidentally, also the red color that represents us. This collaboration has solid foundations and continuously growing potential.”