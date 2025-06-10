Alfa Romeo Junior exceeds 40,000 orders: electric version also performing well

The Alfa Romeo Junior continues to record excellent results, surpassing 40,000 orders in the markets where it’s available. Of these, 18% concern the 100% electric version, for a total of approximately 7,200 units.

Alfa Romeo Junior exceeds 40,000 orders: electric represents 18%

In April 2025, the Alfa Romeo Junior totaled 1,775 registrations, representing over half of the brand’s overall sales in the period. Since the beginning of 2025, the automaker has introduced 6,100 units of the B-SUV to the Italian market.

Contrary to many expectations, the decision to focus on this type of model rather than a sedan has proven successful. For this reason, even the new generation Giulia will not be a traditional sedan, but will adopt a fastback configuration to capture market preferences, considering that the current Giulia, despite being highly appreciated by enthusiasts, has never truly managed to win over the general public.

The hope is that the same success can be replicated by the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, although their arrival is expected later than initially planned. For 2027, the launch of an E-segment SUV is scheduled, primarily intended for the North American market. Subsequently, between 2028 and 2029, a restyling or successor to the Tonale should arrive. Regarding the Junior, the B-SUV should also be launched in other markets, including the American one.

However, so far there has been discussion exclusively about the electric Veloce version, without the timing of its debut being clarified yet, especially in light of the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on cars produced abroad. It will be interesting to understand how the situation will evolve with the arrival of Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa.