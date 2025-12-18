New Alfa Romeo Giulia: is an evolution or a design revolution the better choice?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia has been confirmed for a second generation, dispelling rumors from past years that suggested the model could be discontinued. Originally planned for a spring 2026 debut, its unveiling is now expected to be delayed by at least one year. The most credible reports currently point to a launch toward the end of 2027, with production not starting before mid-2028.

At present, the project remains shrouded in secrecy. No camouflaged prototypes have appeared, and Alfa Romeo has released no official previews. The renders circulating online, including those created by Resto Modgt and shared on social media, rely solely on personal interpretations, long-standing rumors, and cautious statements made by brand executives in recent months.

Alfa Romeo plans a new Giulia, but not before 2027

The question that continues to fuel debate among enthusiasts and industry observers concerns the future Giulia’s design. At this stage, no certainties exist regarding its final styling. The idea of a shift toward a crossover, which circulated last year, now seems increasingly unlikely. Instead, attention is turning to the possibility of a fastback sedan with a short rear overhang and a profile close to that of a four-door coupe, while retaining a clearly sporty character. These remain assumptions, however, in the absence of official confirmation.

The discussion therefore focuses on the stylistic direction to pursue. Traditionalists tend to favor an evolution of the current design language to preserve the Giulia’s character. At the same time, it is worth noting that the current model, despite earning widespread praise for its design, performance, and driving pleasure, never achieved particularly strong sales results. This reality helps explain why Alfa Romeo may consider more radical changes than in the past.

The goal of the new generation will be to deliver tangible market results, going beyond critical acclaim alone. Volumes will not match those of an SUV, but with the right product they could still prove meaningful. A further step forward in interior quality, technology, and attention to detail will also be essential, areas where the brand will need to demonstrate greater maturity.

From this perspective, the most plausible path appears to be a deep evolution of the styling, capable of integrating the new Alfa Romeo design cues already seen in part on the Junior and expected to fully emerge with the future Stelvio and Giulia. The ultimate objective will be to create a high-level sedan designed to compete not only in Europe but also on a global scale.