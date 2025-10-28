2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuts the new Hurricane 4 Turbo engine

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, one of America’s most awarded SUVs, inaugurates a new era with the introduction of the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo engine, heart of the model’s mid-cycle updates. In addition to the new unit, a larger infotainment system and restyling affecting interior and exterior also arrive.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2026: new 324 HP Hurricane 4 Turbo engine debuts

“The Grand Cherokee defined the SUV standard over 30 years ago and continues to do so today,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. “With the new Hurricane engine we combine power, efficiency and authentic 4×4 capabilities, offering an SUV ready for any type of adventure.”

The new Hurricane 4 Turbo four-cylinder represents the first large-scale application of Turbulent Jet Ignition technology, which improves combustion and reduces consumption. The engine delivers 324 HP and 355 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, with a specific power of 162 HP/liter using regular gasoline. According to Jeep, the estimated range is 500 miles (810 km) on a full tank, while towing capacity reaches 6,400 lbs (2,900 kg), values at the top of the category.

The unit uses a variable geometry turbocharger, which guarantees immediate torque even at low revs, with 90% of maximum thrust available between 2,600 and 5,600 rpm. The engine will be produced at the Stellantis Dundee (Michigan) plant, confirming the group’s commitment to strengthening production in the United States. Updates are not limited to mechanics. The cabin gets a new 12.3-inch central display, flanked by a 10.25″ passenger screen, Active Driving Assist system and 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

Aesthetically, the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee maintains its robust and vertical style but introduces a new seven-slot grille, redesigned headlights, updated bumpers and three new colors: Steel Blue, Copper Shino and Fathom Blue.

“With the Hurricane 4 Turbo we have created a force that exceeds our customers’ expectations in terms of power, performance and refinement,” explained Micky Bly, Stellantis senior vice president for powertrain engineering.

The result is a more efficient, powerful and technological SUV, ready to confirm the Grand Cherokee as the absolute reference in the American premium SUV segment.